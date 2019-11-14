The Jesuit Refugee Service Malta Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the US Department of State’s 2019 Julia Taft Refugee Fund.

The US Embassy said the project will focus on promoting better access to fair and stable employment for refugees and asylum seekers in Malta.

The presentation was made by Chargé d’Affaires Mark A. Schapiro to Fr. Mark Cachia, SJ, deputy director, JRS Malta Foundation at the US Embassy.

The JRS was selected after the embassy in March issued a public call for proposals to fund projects for local NGOs to participate in the Julia Taft Refugee Fund program. The purpose of the grant is to address issues related to refugee or returnee protection and assistance in Malta. Organizations were invited to propose projects to address one-time needs.