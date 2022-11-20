The Jesuits Church Foundation (JCF) has launched its latest cultural venture, Music and More at the Jesuits – a programme that seeks to launch the Jesuits’ church as a cultural hub in Valletta.

The series will consist of music recitals, public lectures and literary events, all to be held in the Oratory of the Immacolata which is currently undergoing restoration.

This restoration forms part of a larger programme of works that includes the main church and the two adjacent oratories.

The series will kick off on Tuesday, November 22 at 7.30pm with St Cecilia’s Day Concert: Celebrating Female Composers.

The restoration is ongoing.

The programme honours female composers Pauline Viardot and Cécile Chaminade, with works performed by two foremost female musicians, soprano Maria Eleonora Zammit and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia.

Artistic director Alex Vella Gregory outlined that the mission of the cultural programme is to provide a much-needed platform for artists and researchers to present exciting work to the public.

Vella Gregory also stressed the importance of making the events accessible to as wide an audience as possible, which is why entrance will be by free donation.

Among the upcoming events is a public lecture by eminent musicologist Anna Borg Cardona on music and the Jesuits in Malta. This will be held on December 7.

A detail of the Oratory of the Immacolata.

Another event in the season is a recital of classical Christmas music by soprano Dorothy Baldacchino and pianist Irina Fedcenko on December 22.

Events will then resume in January, with a recital by young violist Luca Garcia Conrad planned for January 19, 2023.

Entrance to all events is free, but a donation towards the JCF cultural projects is appreciated. For more information, visit here.