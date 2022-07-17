Jesus strikes early in Arsenal’s 2-0 friendly win over Everton

Recent acquisition Gabriel Jesus wasted little time in making his presence felt in his first start for Arsenal, opening the scoring in a 2-0 friendly win over Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday.

Brazil forward Jesus, signed from Manchester City for a fee of around 45 million pounds ($54 million) earlier this month, had already set a tone for his Arsenal tenure with two goals as a substitute in a friendly against German outfit Nuremberg.

But the match between English Premier League rivals before 39,245 at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, was his first start since the move to Arsenal saw him reunited with manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before he took charge at the Emirates Stadium.

He opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Martin Odegaard’s corner sailed over a sea of bodies to find him.

