Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes that Gabriel Jesus’ experience of regularly winning trophies at Manchester City will rub off on his new teammates.

Jesus makes his competitive debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday night after a summer move from City, where he won four Premier League titles among eight major trophies.

The Brazilian forward joined the Gunners for more game time as he aims to make the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He has whetted Arsenal fans’ appetite by scoring seven times in pre-season.

“When you bring top players from top clubs and they’ve been extremely successful over the years, there is expectation,” said Arteta at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

