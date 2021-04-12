Jet2 airline plans to resume flights to Malta this summer, according to Malta International Airport.

The budget airline plans to fly to Malta from Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds this summer, an MIA spokesperson said. However, all airline plans are very much dependent on COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Jet2 announced it will suspend flights and holidays until at least June 23, due to uncertainty over the UK government’s travel proposals. On Monday, the UK government announced plans to restart international travel, using a ‘traffic-light’ system as the country cautiously emerges from lockdown.

The announcement comes as the UK has set a tentative date of May 17 to relaunch international travel. Travel destinations will be ranked green, amber or red, according to virus risk.

It is still not known what ranking Malta will have, though the number of virus cases has gone down dramatically in recent weeks, amid tougher measures, also intended to restart the tourism season.

Under the traffic light framework, UK arrivals must take pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 tests.

Both MIA and the Malta Tourism Authority have held excellent relations with long-standing airline partner Jet2.

“Jet2’s recent plans for operations to the Maltese islands have always been made in parallel with announcements by the UK government in relation to restrictions… Presently, we’re still awaiting the UK government’s announcement of its traffic lights system. Given that the UK is a very important source market for Malta, we hope to feature among the green-listed countries,” the MIA spokesperson said.

Currently, travel to and from the UK is banned, except for Maltese residents and nationals as the country tries to dampen a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the UK variant.