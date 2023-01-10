A jeweller who allegedly sold off a €12,750 Rolex watch that was handed to him for repair, pleaded not guilty when he was taken to court on Tuesday.

Inspector Christian Cauchi accused Alexander Azzopardi, 58, of having tried to profit off the watch handed to him for repair in May.

He said that the owner of the watch had filed a police report after the watch was not returned to him.

Azzopardi pleaded not guilty and repeatedly told the court that he was unwell and had run out of medication while in police custody. He explained that he had recently undergone a surgical procedure and was still recovering.

He also told the court that he presently had no fixed address and was living in a hotel while his mother was undergoing surgery. Once she was discharged he was expected to continue residing with her.

The magistrate granted him bail against a personal guarantee of €3,000. He ordered him to sign the bail book six times a week and not to contact the owner of the watch.