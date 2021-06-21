A jeweller who handled 13 stolen diamonds was granted bail on Monday.

Joseph Tabone, 53 of Attard, was arrested on Monday, one week after police arraigned a man who confessed to having stolen over €10,000 worth of diamonds.

Inspector Paul Camilleri told the court that the police had arrested the jeweller after checking mobile call logs as well as taking a statement from the man who had pleaded guilty to the theft.

The self-confessed thief, an acquaintance of the jeweller, has a drug problem and allegedly told Tabone that he had been given the diamonds from a family member.

“He lied through his teeth, because of his drug problem,” the prosecutor said.

When questioned by investigators, the jeweller insisted that he had bought the diamonds at a fair price and in good faith.

Eventually, the stolen property was returned to its lawful owner, the court was told.

The accused’s lawyer, Matthew Brincat, questioned why his client had been arraigned in court, pointing out that he had ensured that the precious stones were returned to their original owners when he learnt of the theft from the press.



Tabone pleaded not guilty to knowingly handling stolen diamonds, and to failing to inform the police of the matter.

The prosecution did not object to bail, as long as adequate conditions were imposed.

The court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, granted bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €8,500, and ordered Tabone to sign a bail book once weekly. He was also ordered not to approach any of the witnesses.