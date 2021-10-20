An Italian Jewish group called on Rome’s Lazio football team Wednesday to denounce fascist salutes appearing in a video taken at the team’s stadium.

A video circulating on social networks shows a man holding a live eagle — Lazio’s mascot — and wearing the blue and white colours of Lazio as he stands in front of the team’s supporters at the stadium, raising his arm in the fascist salute.

The video shows supporters returning the salute, while shouting “Duce, Duce,” as Italy’s former fascist dictator Benito Mussolini was called.

