Valletta returned to winning ways as a goal mid-way through the second half handed them a narrow win over Marsaxlokk.

Marsaxlokk, who were still unbeaten in four matches, were eyeing a win which would have put them on top the BOV Premier League table with Ħamrun Spartans and Floriana.

They held the initiative in the opening minutes and had the opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty. However the penalty miss turned out to be the turning point.

