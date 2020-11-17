A man who plotted with a friend to set the car of his ex-girlfriend’s new partner on fire was handed a suspended sentence on Tuesday.

Joseph Portelli, a 51-year old contractor from Gozo, landed the conviction after admitting to the arson and testifying about the whole episode before the court delivered judgment.

The court heard how Portelli had been in a relationship with a woman for some 11 months before the relationship with the woman he had fallen for crumbled.

Portelli had even helped her with apparent health problems, the court was told, although further details about the episode were banned from publication under court order since police investigations were still ongoing.

When the couple’s relationship came to an end, the jilted man sought revenge, plotting with a friend to set fire to the car of his ex’s new boyfriend.

The arson attack took place at Qormi on September 5, in the early hours of the morning.

The accused admitted to complicity in the arson as well as wilful damage to third party property, with expenses exceeding €250 but under €2500.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Upon that admission the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, condemned the man to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyers Joseph Brincat and Mario Mifsud were defence counsel.