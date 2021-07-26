A jilted lover who allegedly shared a sexually-loaded video of the woman was granted bail upon his arraignment on Monday.

Jaysal Kuyil Kandam, a 32-year old Indian who works as a deliveryman in Malta, would not accept the fact that his former girlfriend had left him for someone else, prosecuting officer Eman Hayman explained as the arraignment got underway.

After several attempts to contact the woman on the phone, she had blocked his number.

But the man would not give up, resorting to emails which went unanswered.

The woman finally changed address but her former lover somehow managed to track her down and popped up unexpectedly at a bus stop where she was waiting one day last month.

During that incident, the woman allegedly suffered slight bodily harm.

Following that episode, the accused attempted no further physical contact but kept up his digital harassment, threatening her via email that he would distribute sexual footage of her with their friends to “the whole world.”

At first, the woman took the threat lightly.

But when he forwarded her an email with a compromising attachment, which he had already shared with a friend, the woman filed a police report.

Although shooting the video had been consensual at the time, as evidenced by the couple’s conversation, the woman had never given him permission to share that material with anyone else, the inspector explained.

A search and arrest warrant was issued and the suspect’s mobile and Smart watch were seized.

Seated tensely in court, the man pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges stemming from the events which took place over the past couple of months, ranging from harassment and sharing the sexual content without the victim’s consent to slightly injuring her, as well as insulting and threatening her.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Robert Piscopo said that although his client understood the situation, he had certain reservations about the charges.

Moreover, his residency in Malta depended on his employment which he would risk unless granted bail.

The accused also had a fixed address and a clean conduct sheet, argued the lawyer, as his client sat in front of the magistrate, hands firmly clasped beneath his chin.

Prosecuting Inspector Hayman countered that there had been no physical harassment since that June incident, but the digital harassment continued, pointing out that the prosecution wished to avoid any interference with the victim.

The man had cooperated with police, said the inspector, adding that the accused was “evidently injured when she left him for someone else.”

Magistrate Josette Demicoli granted bail against a deposit of €750, a personal guarantee of €8,000 and signing of the bail book twice weekly.

As the court read out bail conditions, the accused expressed relief as he crossed himself twice over, kissing his hand, eyes turned at the sky.

The Court also imposed a Protection Order that is to remain in force until final judgment, delivering one last warning.

“You cannot speak to this lady. You must get it into your head that it’s as if she doesn’t exist,” warned the magistrate, explaining that if the accused were to try to communicate with the alleged victim in any way, even via third parties, he would face fresh trouble.

That would amount to breach of bail, liable to a two-year jail or €7000 fine or both, the court said as the accused nodded in understanding.