Lija Athletic confirmed their second signing since the opening of this summer transfer season on Sunday as former Gudja United forward Miguel Antonio Perez Jimenez joins the newly promoted side for the coming season.

The 27-year old Colombian becomes part of Joseph Galea’s squad with hopes of retaining their Premier League status for the first time as a club.

Jimenez has been part of squads in his home country as well as Ecuador before joining Gudja last season. Here he managed 12 appearances also bagging two goals in the process.

In a statement issued by the club, Jimenez explained his ‘extreme satisfaction at the warm welcome’ given to him by Lija as he echoed their desire to stay in the top division of Maltese football.