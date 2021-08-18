Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez says it never crossed his mind his career was over despite fracturing his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz nine months ago.
The 30-year-old Mexican international completed a remarkable recovery in playing the whole of Wolves’s 1-0 defeat by Leicester in their opening Premier League match last Saturday.
Jimenez wore a headguard adapted to his preferences and which he said “felt really comfortable.”
“I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do,” said Jimenez.
