Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez says it never crossed his mind his career was over despite fracturing his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz nine months ago.

The 30-year-old Mexican international completed a remarkable recovery in playing the whole of Wolves’s 1-0 defeat by Leicester in their opening Premier League match last Saturday.

Jimenez wore a headguard adapted to his preferences and which he said “felt really comfortable.”

“I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do,” said Jimenez.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta