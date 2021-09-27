Wolves striker Raul Jimenez said it felt “fantastic” to score his first Premier League goal in almost a year after recovering from a career-threatening head injury.

The Mexico international scored an impressive solo goal to give Wolves a 1-0 win at Southampton on Sunday — his first Premier League strike in 11 months.

The 30-year-old suffered a fractured skull in a challenge with Arsenal’s David Luiz in November 2020 and doctors told him it was a “miracle” he survived.

