Tony Drago’s run in the World Seniors Snooker Championship was ended by his old friend Jimmy White as the English player coasted to a 4-1 win in the semi-finals at the Crucible on Sunday.

The Maltese veteran player came into the match on the back of two excellent displays when he first saw off Vitor Puopolo 3-0 before overcoming tournament favourite Mark Davis 4-3 in a thrilling quarter-final on Saturday.

But, on Sunday Drago simply could not match the quality of play displayed by White who looked the sharper player.

In fact, White compiled runs of 64 and 74 to surge into a commanding two-frame lead.

