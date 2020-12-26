Former chief justice JJ Cremona, an eminent legal scholar who drafted Malta’s constitution, died on Thursday. He was 102.

One of the greatest jurists in Malta’s history, Cremona was also an accomplished author, historian and poet.

Cremona was Malta’s attorney general as the country negotiated independence from the UK and drafted its 1964 constitution. He went on to serve as Malta’s chief justice and was the first Maltese judge to serve at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eventually becoming a vice-president of that court. Cremona also chaired the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Cremona (right) walks behind former prime minister George Borg Olivier as they descend a plane.

Educated at the University of Malta, Cremona received a Phd from the London School of Economics and a doctorate from the Sapienza University in Rome.

His textbooks on Malta’s constitutional history are required reading for law students to this day.

Cremona was also active within civil society, chairing the now-defunct Malta Memorial District Nursing Association, St John Ambulance and Friends of Attard Hospital groups, serving as president of the Alliance Francaise and as a patron of the Scottish St Andrew society.

Among the many honours awarded him was that of Companion of the Order of Merit of the Maltese Republic, Chevalier of the Legion d'Honneur, Knight Grand Cross of the Italian Order of Merit, and Knight of the Order of Malta.

JJ Cremona speaks with Joseph Muscat during a visit the then-prime minister paid him in 2018. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg