Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors (JMFA) and Janus Henderson Investors recently collaborated to host a series of presentations at Trident Park, Mrieħel, providing local professionals and financial advisers with a thorough exploration of sustainability and technology-driven investing.

The presentations saw Tim Brown, a product specialist at Janus Henderson, offer attendees a detailed overview of these two sectors, with a particular focus on the strategies and philosophies of two of Janus Henderson’s (JH) funds: the JH Horizon Global Sustainable Equity Fund and the JH Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund.

JMFA, one of Malta’s leading financial advisory firms, and Janus Henderson’s representative in Malta, bridges global investment expertise with local investor aspirations.

Janus Henderson Investors pride themselves with a history spanning three decades in the sustainability sector and launched the JH Horizon Global Sustainable Fund in 2019, in Europe (Ex-UK). The fund navigates the multifaceted world of sustainability with a principle that seeks to meet present needs without compromising future generations.

A disciplined approach to sustainable investing

The fund, which aims to outperform the MSCI World Index, maintains a disciplined approach to sustainable investing without sacrificing performance. It prides itself on unstructured idea generation, avoiding sectors like carbon-emitting and animal testing, and focusing on areas like clean energy, sustainable transport and water management, thereby staying on the right side of disruption.

On the other hand, the JH Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund confidently steps into the technological future, focusing on rational growth at a reasonable price amid the dynamic tech industry.

The fund, which prides itself on its valuation discipline, navigates through the hype cycles of various technologies and identifies resilient businesses with strong competitive advantages in the technology sector. It emphasises five major long-term sector themes: fintech, internet 30, next-gen infrastructure, productivity and automation, and electrification. The fund also underscores the importance of investing in technology as a means to solve problems related to deglobalisation, the advent of AI and the higher cost of capital.

The presentations underscored Janus Henderson’s commitment to investing in real, profitable businesses that promise a future, especially those that align with sustainability and technological advancements.

Investments can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Past performance does not predict future returns. These products may be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Taxes and upfront fees are not taken into account. Nothing in this press release should be construed as advice. This is not a recommendation to sell or purchase any investment. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID (key information document) before making any final investment decisions.