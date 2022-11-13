Finesse Group CEO invited to address marketing experts and StoryBrand guides at the Made Simple Summit in Nashville

Local PR and content strategy consultant Jo Caruana was recently invited to lead a PR workshop at the Made Simple Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, the US.

The workshop was attended by top US marketers and members of the certified StoryBrand community, as part of a wider programme dedicated to divulging the latest insight and trends in marketing, PR, content and brand storytelling.

“PR continues to be one of the strongest tools marketers have at their disposal to cut through the noise in today’s business environment,” Caruana, who leads content strategy, PR and business etiquette coaching agency, the Finesse Group, says.

“While marketing is all about promoting your own business, PR helps to get others talking about you and your brand – which is exactly what makes it so powerful.”

The Made Simple Summit was held exclusively for marketing professionals certified in StoryBrand – an American storytelling framework created by author, public speaker and business owner Donald Miller.

As well as Miller, speakers at the event included Profit First author Mike Michalowicz and Marketing Made Easy host Amy Porterfield, as well as Marketing Made Simple co-author J.J. Peterson, The Secret Society of Success author Tim Schurrer, Kimjera Whittington, Erin Fults, Wes Gay, Brooke Greening, Annie Schiffmann, Mary Czarnecki, Brian Sooy, Liz Cortes, Jessica Miller, Daniel Oppong, Tami Enfield, Susan Trumpler and Jake Brown. The online version of the event featured Caroline Doyle, Rachel Zurer, Holly Read, Glen Stevens, Jr and Paige Worthy.

In a workshop conceived by Caruana and her US PR partner Lauren Cockerell of strategic communications firm Kwedar & Co., participants were given insight into the latest PR trends and shown how to leverage them. They were also taught introductory skills to help boost their PR prowess and increase their authority and were introduced to Caruana’s newly released GOTHAM Framework.

“Now into my third year as a StoryBrand certified guide, I can honestly say that this method has completely transformed the way we serve our clients at the Finesse Group – from the copy we write to the strategies we plan,” Caruana says.

“It was an honour to work directly with StoryBrand to create this workshop, and fantastic to have the chance to coach other members of this brilliant business community through the PR tactics that will continue to help them and their clients stand out in today’s chaotic marketplace.”

Learn more about Finesse Group and the GOTHAM Framework at www.byfnessegroup.com.