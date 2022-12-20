Whilst the forecast for the final day of the Mapfre Euromed International Championship was deemed to be promising in that a few races would take place, the wind gods decided otherwise and the light winds that prevailed on Mellieħa Bay today made for a very frustrating day on the water.

With wind speed varying from anything from 4 to 6 knots, and the knowledge that the likelihood of more than one race was not going to happen, the enthusiasm by the Optimist fleet to race meant that several boats were over the line at the start, thus resulting in several general recalls.

