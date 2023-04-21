Joanne Bondin has been reconfirmed president of the Malta Employers’ Association for a two-year term.

Bondin’s leadership of the MEA over the past two years cemented her experience in driving the association’s role as an established social partner at a national level as well as in providing guidance, direction and value to the business community, particularly in industrial and employment relations.

Bondin is a director of MISCO Consulting and HR Outsourcing and Temping Services Ltd, a post she has held since 2017.

She holds a postgraduate diploma in management and has read for a degree in psychology.