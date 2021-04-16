Joanne Bondin has been appointed president of the Malta Employers’ Association, a post previously held by Dolores Sammut Bonnici.

She has served on the association's council for several years and has 15 years of experience in providing consultancy services to various companies.

Bondin joined MISCO’s recruitment team in 2006 and has since held various roles within the company.

She holds a post-graduate diploma in management and has read for a degree in psychology. Bondin is also a registered recruiter certified by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and holds a Certificate in Recruitment Practice.