Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix and actress Vanessa Kirby will arrive in Malta this week to start shooting Ridley Scott’s historical drama film on French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Sources in the local film industry told Times of Malta that the Hollywood stars will arrive in Malta in the coming days and filming for the historical epic will start next week.

Filming for Napoleon is expected to run until mid-May.

Malta is not a new filming location for the legendary director Ridley Scott, after White Squall (1996) and later Gladiator (2000), which also saw Phoenix in one of the lead roles.

Phoenix will now star as Napoleon and depict the French leader’s rise to power. British actress Kirby, best known for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama series The Crown, will play Napoleon’s wife, Josephine.

Productions of the film began back in February.

English actress Vanessa Kirby to portray as Napoleon Bonaparte's wife, Josephine in the new historical drama. Photo: AFP

The film, an Apple Studios production will be shot in numerous locations across the island, including Attard, Senglea, Valletta, Mellieħa, Siġġiewi, Mdina, Fort Ricasoli, and the Malta Film Studios.

In a recent Vogue article, it was reported that Fort Ricasoli will be transformed into Toulon, the site of Napoleon's first victory in 1793.

The film is expected to be released in 2023.