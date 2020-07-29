The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler, has proposed revised codes of ethics for MPs and ministers.

"The revised codes are intended to strengthen the ethical standards applying to MPs and ministers and reinforce the framework of accountability within which Malta’s governing institutions operate," the Office of the Commissioner said.

The revised codes also address recommendations by the Group of States Against

Corruption (GRECO), a body within the Council of Europe.

The Office explained that the new code for MPs provides:



• New principles that would require MPs not to expose themselves to any

risk of being placed under undue pressure and influence in the performance in their duties.

• A provision obliging members not to abuse the power and privileges enjoyed by them.

• A Register for Gifts, Benefits and Hospitality in which MPs should duly record not only gifts, benefits and hospitality received but also those bestowed by them to third parties, if such gifts are related to their parliamentary or political activities.

• A Register of Interests for registration of financial and non-financial interests.

Employment restrictions for former ministers, parliamentary secretaries

The revised code of ethics for ministers and parliamentary secretaries subjects ministers to employment restrictions for three years after leaving office.

It says that they may not have a relationship of profit with any private enterprise or non-government body with which they would have dealt while serving as ministers during the five years immediately preceding their resignation.

The code also prohibits ministers from lobbying the government for three years following their resignation or the termination of their appointment.

Ministers are required to record their assets and financial and other interests in a Register of Interests.



They are also required to record all relevant communications with lobbyists in a Transparency Register.

Guidelines on acceptance of gifts, hospitality

Ministers are obliged not to accept any gifts, benefits and hospitality for themselves or for members of their families if such gifts place them under an inappropriate obligation or compromise their judgement, or may reasonably be seen as having any such effects. Similarly, gifts and hospitality cannot be accepted in consideration of any decision made or action taken by the

ministers, or may reasonably be seen as being so made.

Ministers (and parliamentary secretaries) may not bestow gifts, benefits and hospitality except as permitted by the commissioner’s guidelines.

Ministers are required to avoid associating with individuals who could place them under any obligation or inappropriate influence.

They are required to avoid putting themselves in situations in their private lives that may expose them to any undue pressure or influence.

If ministers meet persons with an interest in obtaining permits, authorisations and other benefits from the state, they should do so in an official setting and in the presence of officials.

Ministers are required to avoid conducting official business through unofficial email accounts.

They are also required to channel public funding to the media on the basis of objective criteria.

Each code is accompanied by a set of guidelines which elaborates on specific

aspects. Each code contains enabling provisions empowering the

Commissioner for Standards to issue such guidelines.

See the commissioner's proposals on pdf below.

