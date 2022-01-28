There were 1,167 people registering for work in December, 1,598 fewer than in the same month in 2020.

Using data provided by Jobsplus, the National Statistics Office said registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females. There were decreases in both the number of short-term applicants (those registered for fewer than 21 weeks) and those who spent more than one year on the list.

However, there was an increase in the number of people registering for work for anything between 21 and 52 weeks. The number of people with a disability registering for work also increased by one, reaching 255.

Men accounted for 73.7% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men (19.5%) and women (38.5%) on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers.