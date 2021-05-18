Job seekers who were made redundant due to the pandemic are being offered the opportunity to spruce themselves up for free at a renowned hairdressing salon chain to gain confidence and look the part at their upcoming interviews.

In a show of solidarity as people try to get back on their feet again, the Dean Gera Salons team is supporting those who lost their jobs and are actively trying to get back into the labour market.

Aware that many people are out of work and seeking employment, the team of stylists wants to “help with one small but significant part of the job-seeking process – confidence”.

Dubbed the ‘21 for ’21’ campaign, the free hair services are targeting 21 candidates in 2021 – a year that is slowly starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

From tackling root regrowth to smartening up those straggly ends, tidying up cuts and colour, the aim is to lift the participants’ morale “so that they can concentrate on their job search and the demanding process of preparing for interviews to focus on communicating what they can bring to their employer’s table”.

Rebecca Gera, public relations head at Dean Gera Salons, said the stylists, who are offering their time and skills, are thrilled that the future is finally looking brighter and hope to play a small part in facilitating the positive direction of those conversations between interviewee and interviewer.

Gera acknowledged that the past few months have been difficult for many, but some have been harder hit than others and “things have been especially rough for those who have been made redundant and for whom the light at the end of the tunnel may still seem a little far off.

“In our experience, most people feel better about themselves when they feel their hair looks good,” she noted.

“If we can give that feeling to those who are currently going through a difficult time and are trying to turn things around, then it would be our pleasure to assist them.”

Job seekers can apply to be selected by filling in a form on the Dean Gera website www.deangera.com/21for21 after indicating their eligibility for the initiative and reviewing the terms and conditions of the campaign.