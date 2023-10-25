A jobless man living in a container and identified as the suspect who allegedly set fire to a parked vehicle in Santa Lucia was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon arraignment on Wednesday.

Charlot Camilleri, 41, was also charged with copper thefts from a factory between August and September.

He was tracked down following a report about a Toyota Vitz that was set on fire in Triq il-Ġnien, Santa Lucia on October 16 at night.

The Toyota was written off as a total loss and the fire also damaged two other vehicles parked nearby - a Peugeot Partner van and a Toyota Aygo.

CCTV footage from the suspected crime scene placed investigators on the track of the person who was seen throwing a plastic bottle under one of the car tyres, then stepping back and flinging a lighter.

He then fled the scene.

Although the route to Żejtun, taken by the suspect, was traced through footage, police could not identify him.

A still from that footage was forwarded to the Żejtun police.

It turned out that the district officers were investigating a series of copper thefts from a factory at the Bulebel Industrial Estate.

On Tuesday, the suspect was tracked down in the vicinity of the container that was his home.

On Wednesday, he was charged with aggravated theft, wilful damage to third-party property, wilfully setting the car on fire and leading a vagrant and idle life.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

His lawyer, Wilfred Buttigieg, made no request for bail.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, urged the accused to seek help. He was also urged to give police information about “the coward” who most likely got him to commit the arson, added the court.

Inspectors Antonello Magro, Mario Xiberras, Doriette Cuschieri and AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted.