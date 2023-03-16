Full-time jobs increased by 7.4 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 3.9 per in October, compared to the same month in 2021, the NSO said on Thursday.
Over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 7.3 per cent, reaching 259,941. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (17,854) and a decrease in registered unemployment (270), the statistics office said.
Administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food services activities contributed most to the increase in employment.
Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 17,939 persons to 207,524. Public sector full-time employment decreased by 85 persons to 51,433.
The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 586 when compared to October 2021, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 17,268.
Full-time employment for men and women went up by 7.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively over 2021 levels.
The sectors that contributed to the overall increase in part-time jobs were professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the transportation and storage sector. The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 38,558 up by 10.5 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2021.
Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,320 up by 3.9 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021 the NSO said.
