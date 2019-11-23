The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has picked apart arguments made by Malta’s top civil servant in favour of giving MPs government jobs, insisting the practice is “neither necessary nor desirable”.



In a statement issued on Saturday, George Hyzler registered his dismay at the position assumed by principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar, who had concluded earlier this month that nothing in the law precluded government from giving backbenchers jobs.



Mr Cutajar’s analysis rested on two legal opinions provided by the Attorney General and law professor Ian Refalo, and has been endorsed by Cabinet. He commissioned the analysis after Dr Hyzler’s office had reported that having the government doling out jobs to MPs was "fundamentally wrong".

A Times of Malta analysis had found that more than two out of every three MPs, including one-third of Opposition MPs, receive some form of income from a government appointment.



“Raising standards means doing away with undesirable practices regardless of whether or not they may be long-established,” Dr Hyzler said on Saturday in his rebuttal to Mr Cutajar’s analysis, which had appealed to tradition and the letter of the law.



“My goal is to promote the raising of standards by improving upon the principles that underly our Constitution, whereas the government, as shown in the

Analysis, is attempting to justify the status quo”.

Dr Hyzler listed various bones of contention with Mr Cutajar’s analysis, from his understanding of the doctrine of separate of powers to whether persons of trust can be considered public officers or not.



He also took exception to Mr Cutajar comparing members of boards of public entities to public officers who lectured at the University – which the Constitution expressely allows.



“Board members can be better compared, if at all, to senior officials in the public service, because both have management responsibilities,” Dr Hyzler wrote.

He noted that the Venice Commission – a Council of Europe body which assesses rule of law systems in member states – had also expressed concern at the practice of employing backbenchers in the public service, saying this gave them a financial incentive to stay in the government’s good books, rather than seeking to control government.



Dr Hyzler further noted that while he had made arguments about why the practice could harm good governance, “no-one has made the argument that the appointment of MPs to such positions is indeed necessary or desirable for the better governance of the country or the strengthening of our democratic structures.”



He added that he had sent a list of proposals to the President, who chairs a Constitutional Reform committee, which included among other things suggestions on how to tighten rules concerning conflicts of interest by MPs.

Read Dr Hyzler's statement in full in the PDF below.