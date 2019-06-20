Jobsinmalta.com, a leading job board that connects jobseekers with employers, is celebrating its third anniversary.

Client relations manager Natasha Incorvaja attributes the continued growth at jobsinmalta.com to maintaining a high level of customer service and constant portal enhancements. In fact, the job board has just reached its 1,000th milestone in website enhancements with Preeo Studios, its developers.

“As in previous years, we have again implemented major improvements to our service. This has included ensuring that clients have a dedicated account manager and assist in increasing the visibility on jobs that receive fewer than 10 applications. The result of this has delivered a 39 per cent increase in website traffic and the number of clients advertising has also increased by 29 per cent since 2018 to over 2,650 employers,” Ms Incorvaja said.

Stephanie Cacopardo, senior HR executive at Melita, has praised jobsinmalta.com for the improvements: “We have been using the services since 2016 and they are extremely responsive in helping us source the best candidates. Through the changes made to their website, they are reaching out to a wider audience. The portal is easy to use; we simply upload the vacancy and within a few hours this is advertised on multiple channels.

“Due to Melita’s continued success and growth, we are constantly on the look-out for candidates who want to succeed and grow within our organisation.

“Jobsinmalta.com helps us by targeting specific audiences according to the role requirements.”

For more information, e-mail natasha@jobsinmalta.com or call 2226 2500.