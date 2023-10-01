Jobsplus is proud to announce its receipt of two prestigious bronze awards in the categories of Chief Learning Officer of the Year and Human Resources Professional of the Year at the eighth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. These awards were presented to Dr Ing. Christopher Micallef, Department Manager-People Management, in acknowledgment of outstanding contributions to the field.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers, renowned for honouring organisations of all sizes and their dedicated professionals, globally recognise exceptional workplace achievements. This distinguished programme applauds the world’s premier employers and celebrates the significant efforts of human resources professionals, teams, accomplishments, and HR-related products and suppliers that actively contribute to fostering exceptional workplaces.

Awards are a testament to Jobsplus’ commitment

The gold, silver, and bronze Stevie Award designations were unveiled during an exclusive gala awards ceremony held on Monday, September 18, 2023, in New York City.

In a testament to the programme’s international appeal, over 1,000 nominations representing organisations from 28 nations were thoughtfully considered for recognition in a diverse range of HR-related categories. These categories spanned from Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance and Employer of the Year to Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

The process of selecting this year’s honorees involved the active participation of more than 125 esteemed professionals from across the globe. In the Employer of the Year categories, winners were determined through a unique amalgamation of assessments by professional judges and an overwhelming 107,000-plus public votes.

Stevies president Maggie Miller extended heartfelt congratulations to all the distinguished winners of the eighth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, recognising their outstanding achievements.

These awards are a testament to Jobsplus’ commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment where employees can thrive.