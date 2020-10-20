International golf returns to South Africa in November after a nine-month coronavirus-induced suspension with the reintroduction of the Joburg Open, it was announced Tuesday.

The event, last staged in 2017 and won by Indian Shubhankar Sharma, is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Sunshine Tour.

Randpark Golf Club, which boasts two international-standard courses in suburban Johannesburg, will host the Joburg Open from November 19-22.

There were no Joburg Open tournaments in 2018 or 2019 as the city hosted the South African Open instead.

Covid-19 forced the cancellation this year of the Nedbank Golf Challenge — popularly known as the African major — that was scheduled for northwestern resort Sun City.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome back the Joburg Open to our schedule,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta