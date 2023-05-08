Jodi Felice Jones could not be happier after sending his club Notts County into the National League play-off final following a topsy-turvy semi-final tie against Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood, who registered the best defensive record in England’s fifth-tier, took a two-goal lead with Notts County looking to crash out in the semis.

However, the Magpies – who finished second despite recording a staggering 107 points in the regular season, cut the deficit to one before Jones came into action.

More details on SportsDesk.