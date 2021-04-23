Joe Bajada, the secretary-general of the Malta Cycling Federation, has now been appointed as the president of a new group within the European Cycling Union (UEC), the Small Countries Commission.

A few weeks ago Bajada has been re-elected to the post as one of 15 delegates who have the right to vote on behalf of the 50 affiliated members at the Annual General Congress of the International Cycling Federation along with 30 other delegates from four confederations.

It was an initiative of the new UEC president, Enrico Della Casa, to set up this commission, and his choice of leader of this group fell on Bajada.

