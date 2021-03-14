Joe Bajada has retained his post in the European Cycling Union as the secretary general of the Malta Cycling Federation will be one of 15 delegates who will have the right to vote on behalf of the 50 European affiliated countries during the annual general congress of the International Federation Cycling Championships which will be held in Belgium next September.

These delegates will be joined by another 30 from another four confederations, namely ACC (Asia), COPACI (Pan America), CAC (Africa), and the OCC (Oceania).

In this election, 29 delegates were nominated from different governing bodies within the UEC, where 15 had to be elected.

