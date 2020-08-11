White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday named Kamala Harris, a black US senator from California, as his choice for vice president, capping a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden, 77, said on Twitter.

Harris, 55, will be the first black woman in the race to become vice-president.

The announcement came as Michelle and Barack Obama were confirmed as headliners of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Organisers announced that former President Obama will deliver a primetime speech next Wednesday, the convention's penultimate evening, while former first lady Michelle Obama will address the convention on Monday, opening night.

Biden, 77, is leading President Donald Trump in the polls and he hopes his running mate announcement will energize his campaign -- and the Democratic base -- in the less than three months before the November 3 vote.

The vice presidential nominee is scheduled to address the convention August 19, before Obama's keynote speech.

The convention had been set for Milwaukee, in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

But the coronavirus pandemic has upended the plans of both parties, forcing them to convert the normally raucous in-person events into online affairs driven by video presentations and appearances.

The sudden shakeup has caused logistical challenges for both campaigns, but especially for Democrats who were hoping to use a boisterous, crowded live event as a launchpad for Biden's final sprint to the election.

Democrats have revealed what they hope will be an inspiring lineup of speakers, including standard bearers of the progressive left like congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a two-time presidential hopeful whose liberal policies like universal health care and free college have pushed Biden leftward, has been given a Monday speaking slot, along with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.