Joe Caruana Curran has decided that he will not contest the Malta FA presidential elections, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The former Valletta FC president had confirmed to the Times of Malta last week that he was mulling the possibility of challenging Bjorn Vassallo and Ridha Dardouri for the top seat at the local governing body of football.

Caruana Curran had said that he had been approached by several clubs to put his name in the hat for the presidential elections that will be held on March 15.

However, Caruana Curran said that after some days of consideration, he has decided not to contest the elections due to age restrictions stipulated by the Malta FA regulations.

