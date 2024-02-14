Joe Caruana Curran has been approached by several clubs over the possibility of submitting his nomination for the Malta FA presidential elections that will be held during the association’s General Assembly on March 15, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Caruana Curran has been away from the local football scene for almost two decades as decided to step down from his post of president of Valletta FC he decided to step away from the Beautiful Game.

Caruana Curran will long be associated with Valletta FC’s golden years in the 1990s during which he guided the team to winning every major honour in Maltese football as well as setting some unprecedented records in the local game. He led the team to win five honours in the 1996-97 season and then going one better as he guided the team to bring to capital six trophies in one season during the 2000-01 campaign

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Caruana Curran said that in the past two days he had been approached by a number of clubs to submit his nomination for the Malta FA presidential elections.

