Joe Cordina became a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion after he beat Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Saturday.

The two men both entered the fight undefeated, as Cordina briefly held the title last year but had to give it up due to injury. The vacant belt was then won by Rakhimov last November, setting up Saturday’s match as the decider of the true champion, and it lived up to it’s billing.

In a bout that seemed to be fought at 100 miles per hour in the opening few rounds, there was very little to separate the fighters.

Champion and challenger presented distinct-yet-potent styles as they tried to gain the upper hand, but neither would be on top for too long.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt