Renowned criminal lawyer Joe Giglio and former Eurovision contestant Julie Zahra are two of the new faces on the PN’s executive committee.

One of the committee’s key roles is to provide policy direction to the party.

With 1,042 votes, Giglio garnered the highest number of votes in this week’s election during the PN’s general council.

The elected members of the new executive is:

Joe Giglio (1,042 votes)

new secretary general Michael Piccinino (1,013 votes)

Alex Perici Calascione (941 votes)

Francis Zammit Dimech (879 votes)

Paula Mifsud Bonnici (845 votes)

Julie Zahra (823 votes)

Roselyn Borg Knight (802 votes)

Francesca Zammit (798 votes)

Veronica Perici Calascione (768 votes)

Mark Azzopardi (748 votes)

Michaela Dalli (661 votes)

Michael Fenech Adami (562 votes)

Mark Anthony Sammut was also confirmed as president of the party’s general council, replacing Censu Galea.

The PN’s week-long general council draws to a close on Saturday evening with a speech by Bernard Grech.