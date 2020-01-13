Prominent criminal lawyer Joe Giglio has confirmed he will be venturing in politics within the Nationalist Party but is yet to make up his mind whether to contest the next general election.

“Till now I have committed myself to participate in party structures. I prefer to do so, to understand better, to get a closer feel of the set up. This will help me make a more reasoned decision,” Dr Giglio told the Times of Malta.

“I have not committed myself contesting the general election although I am seriously considering this. However at the moment I am taking everything step by step, day by day,” he added.

Dr Giglio outlined his intention when asked to deny or confirm rumours linking him to a potential leadership bid. Though there is no such vacancy within the PN, the grim electoral prospects stemming from the party’s failure to make any inroads with Dr Delia at the helm, have already fuelled a debate of who should be the next leader.

Last week Prime Minister Robert Abela stoked the debate even further, saying the PL leader would inevitably have to face a new PN leader in the next general election.

Meanwhile, Dr Giglio has recently stepped up his presence on Facebook through his own page. Created on December 21, it has already garnered over 11,500 likes.

Asked if this was a sign of his political ambitions, Dr Giglio said he could no longer remain “idle in such dark times” for our country.

“The current political crisis, especially developments linking the heart of government to the assassination of a journalist, has left me shocked, angry and wanting to be even more vociferous than I was in 2017 to take action for the good of my country,” he said.

According to Dr Giglio said the people were already paying the price of corruption and bad governance and he was not willing to accept that the upcoming generation would face the same fate.

“Secondly, several people from all walks of life are coming forward offering words of encouragement and support. This has humbled me and made me think. What can I, Joe Giglio, do to in some way help my country?”

Dr Giglio said that after reflecting on the matter and discussing the matter at length with his family, he decided to support the PN administration in strengthening the Opposition as an alternative government. Moreover, he would keep meeting as many people as possible, especially long-serving members of the general council to seek their feedback and advice.

“Given an opportunity, I will not shy away from increasing my involvement within the internal structures and fora of the Nationalist Party. However any talk about leadership intentions is purely speculative,” Dr Giglio insisted.

Bernard Grech says talk of change in PN leadership is 'mere speculation'

Another outsider whose stock has risen in recent months is lawyer Bernard Grech. Asked about his intentions, he said it would be “presumptuous” of him to consider the PN leadership especially when there was no vacancy.

“If a vacancy ever arises and if the call remains, I may and might consider my preparedness and suitability for the post in the circumstances prevailing at the time,” he said.

“A challenge to the leadership from my end is mere speculation. Currently I am still at a stage where I am involving myself further within the Nationalist party and seriously considering ways as to how I can help strengthen it including if necessary, contesting the general election,” Dr Grech added.

At the same time he said that anybody sharing the core values, principles and objectives of the PN had a duty to step forward and do his part, whatever that might be.