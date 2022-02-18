Joe Micallef has accepted Mark Cutajar’s invitation to join the organising team of the SportMalta Charity Marathon, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Earlier this month, Micallef was in the news after he had announced as chairman of the organising committee of the Malta Marathon that this year’s event was set to be cancelled due to a clash in the route with Transport Malta.

Since then, Transport Malta and SportMalta set the wheel in motion to try and organise the marathon despite being just over two weeks away from the event.

On Thursday, Cutajar, the SportMalta CEO addressed a news conference along with Transport Malta CEO Joseph Bugeja to give details of the newly-launched race that will see participants take part in the marathon and half-marathon on March 6.

During the press conference, Cutajar had made an appeal to Micallef, who for several years has set up the popular Malta Marathon, to join the newly-formed organising committee, formed by officials who have experience in organising mass events in athletics, triathlon, and cycling.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta