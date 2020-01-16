Former Energy Minister Joe Mizzi and former Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly Anthony Agius Decelis have vowed to continue working for the government despite losing their cabinet position.

While Mr Mizzi said he would be helping his constituency from the backbench, Mr Agius Decelis said he had held talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela who told him that he had projects which he wanted him to follow.

The two former cabinet members were commenting after a Labour parliamentary group meeting on Thursday.

“I respect the prime minister’s decision and I said this during the meeting. I represent my constituency and I will continue doing my duty in parliament," Mr Mizzi said.

"I will continue working for Cottonera and people in the south so they get what they deserve. I did this as a minister, but I will continue doing my part according to the Constitution and the interests of the country. I am also planning to contest the next general election, as long as I am still in good health,” Mr Mizzi said.

No MP from Cottonera was made minister following Wednesday's Cabinet reshuffle, although Chris Agius was retained as parliamentary secretary. Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to address a meeting in Cospicua on Sunday.

Mr Mizzi was one of the few remaining Labour MPs who also served in the Labour Cabinet under Alfred Sant between 1996 and 1998. His exclusion is probably more down to the fact that Dr Abela wanted to inject new blood in Cabinet. Having been roads minister in the last legislature, Mr Mizzi, was until recently in charge of the energy sector. Under Dr Sant he was a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible mostly for communications.

On his part, Mr Agius Decelis said he has spoken with Prime Minister Abela who has plans for him.

“We just finished the parliamentary group meeting. The prime minister has various projects in which he’d like me to give my input and I will be working closely with him to implement them and the electoral manifesto,” he said.