Joseph N Tabone, former chairman of Air Malta and Bank of Valletta, has died.

His passing was announced by John Saliba, who worked closely with him at the marketing departments of BOV and Air Malta.

Joe N. Tabone seen during his time as chairman of Air Malta.

Tabone, an accountant by profession, previously also headed Redifussion, the cable radio company in Malta, and later Citadal plc.

He was Air Malta chief between 1992-1997 and is well remembered for his controversial decision to buy small regional jet aircraft, Avro 70s, his thinking being that the airline could branch out into new Mediterranean destinations which could be kept going even during the winter.

Tabone "infected me with his own disease when we were still at Rediffusion, that work has to be done and done well, to the best of our abilities, and to always be ready for hard work," Saliba wrote.