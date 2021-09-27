Joe Roscoe has come a long way since his busking days in the UK.

He managed to make a name for himself as a solo artist in his early days and went on to become Red Electrick’s frontman.

Roscoe is also a songwriter and producer and has his name credited on several hit tracks.

It’s been a while since his last solo release; he dropped his single Red Flag on Sunday which was written and produced by Roscoe himself.

Roscoe says: “I wrote the song last year but had never got round to producing and finishing it off. This is the first single I have ever produced myself from scratch to finish, so developing the sound took some thought since it had been a while since my last solo release’’

Lyrically, the song talks about the past and present version of oneself, and the journey of development from the old you, to the new “and improved” you.

“I feel like people try to be better versions of themselves every day, and sometimes there are rare conscious moments of realisation that you have actually moved forward. It took one of these moments to spark the lyrical idea.’’

The video, directed and shot by Bennard Buttigieg, is a representation of what it can be like to be stuck in a loop. Time passes and life presents as many hurdles as it does springboards, but it all works out in the end.

Red Flag was mixed and mastered by David Vella at Temple Studios. Artwork by Daniel Sky Buttigieg.

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/JoeRoscoeMusic.