Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could drop Brazilian midfielder Joelinton for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Fulham after his arrest for drink-driving.

The 26-year-old, who has become a key member of Howe’s in-form side, was stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and later charged with driving while above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He will appear before magistrates in the city later this month, but is available for Sunday’s match.

