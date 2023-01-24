Newcastle moved within touching distance of the League Cup final as Joelinton clinched a 1-0 win against Southampton in Tuesday’s semi-final first leg.

Joelinton netted in the second half at St Mary’s to put Eddie Howe’s side on the brink of their first domestic cup final since 1999.

Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing stages as a feisty clash boiled over.

Nathan Jones’ team, bottom of the Premier League, felt hard done by after Adam Armstrong’s equaliser was disallowed by VAR for handball.

But Newcastle can book their long-awaited trip to Wembley in the second leg at St James’ Park on January 31, with the winner facing Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the final.

Forest host United in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...