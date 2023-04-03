Evergreen Maltese long-distance runner Joelle Cortis enjoyed more international success when she stormed to victory in a 10K race at the Brighton Marathon Weekend on Sunday.
Cortis produced a storming run as she completed the distance in 35 minutes and 43 seconds to finish well ahead of her rivals.
In fact, Lisa Scholfield, of Brighton@Hove AC, finished a distant second over a minute behind the Maltese runner as she crossed the finish line in 36 minutes and 50 seconds.
