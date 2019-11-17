When I was growing up, I thought that Frankenstein was the walking nightmare with sown-up head, bolted neck and dead staring eyes that had been brought to life by a mad scientist during a lightning storm. A mix of the Addams Family’s Lurch and Konrad Mizzi.

It was only later that I discovered that I had got it wrong. Dr Frankenstein is the name of the unscrupulous young scientist who, in his pride, plays god and dabbles with what he does not really understand, creating a monster.

The Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, has certainly matured politically in these first six years of power, and it would be cynical to dismiss all changes in his stances over the years as simply Machiavellian expediency.

But it is just as true that in his second legislature we are seeing a careful reconstruction of his persona. Muscat is now the statesman soberly chiding the Opposition to clean up its act. The intimate of the powerful, striding the world stage and (almost) making it to the EU leadership. The benevolent distributer of state charity to the weeping multitude.

Muscat is the wronged family man who is simply defending his honour and that of his wife from Daphne’s poison pen. The paladin of rule of law who leads the national outrage at the Planning Authority’s approval of the ODZ villa in Qala. The repentant leader who has seen the error of his ‘illegal migrant pushback’ early days.

Has this make-over been successful? Well, the polls are still massively in his favour, although there is some indication of second-term ennui setting in. But there certainly is no swelling of national indignation. In parallel with the construction of Muscat’s new public persona, the strategy of buying people off and getting them on side has gone on unabated, and up to now it is working.

Like Dr Frankenstein, Muscat cannot easily get rid of the monsters that he has created along the way

Muscat’s impressive arsenal has included shameless pre-election industrial-scale favour-peddling, sinecures to his own back-benchers and populist budgetary handouts. Regulations and regulators have been bypassed or emasculated to allow favoured businessmen and contractors to make multiple killings.

High-profile charity has been used to morally launder the proceeds of his golden passports scheme. Shady characters and suspected fraudsters like Neville Gafà are protected as long as they can do a favour for the Boss. Now that’s what I call the real power of incumbency.

But, like Dr Frankenstein, he cannot easily get rid of the monsters that he has created along the way. In the case of the ODZ villa in Qala, he cannot wash his hands of the technically correct interpretation by the Planning Authority of the crooked regulations his own government authored in 2014. Prime Minister, it’s your baby. And the environmental pillage that has resulted is also on your hands.

The Prime Minister cannot publicly repent in Parliament for his wayward ‘illegal migrant pushback’ stance six years ago if at the same time he was negotiating with the Libyan authorities to put in place just such a policy. Prime Minister, it’s your baby. And the suffering that will result is also on your hands.

Dr Muscat cannot pretend his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri was respecting the rule of law by refusing to answer questions on 17 Black in his libel case against Simon Busuttil. Not only was he, Schembri, a hair’s breadth from getting arrested for contempt of court. At the same time, Muscat’s placemen in the police still refuse to follow up on the multiple damning reports by the FIAU on Schembri and the other usual suspects.

Prime Minister, it’s your baby. And the pummelling to Malta’s reputation, which burst your own EU dreams, is also on your hands. You’ve been hoist with your own petard.

Is the worm turning?

Talking about Malta’s sinking reputation, it seems I may have been too pessimistic a year ago about the likelihood that international outrage for the government’s inaction on Daphne’s murder would make any impact. We have just heard that the government finally bowed to her family’s insistence to replace two out of the three original members of the ‘independent’ murder inquiry, because of reservations about their independence or technical competence.

If anyone had any doubts about these reservations, this week we got to know that Prof. Ian Refalo, one the two original members, provided the constitutional justification that this week empowered government to completely ignore the report of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life on the practice of giving government jobs and consultancies to backbench MPs.

Five months ago Standards Commissioner George Hyzler concluded that this practice diluted Parliament’s role of scrutinising the government and went against the Code of Ethics of Public Employees and Board Members and the underlying principles of the Constitution. It was “fundamentally wrong” and should end.

Forget the spirit and intention of the law, was government’s legal advice. If the Constitution does not explicitly forbit it, it’s fair game. Well, the Constitution does not explicitly forbid Cabinet from dancing the conga in a tutu from Parliament up to Castille either, but surely we agree that it is not in the nation’s best interest for them to do so?

The two new members, retired Ombudsman and Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Justice Abigail Lofaro, are the kind of impeccable choices that should have been made from the outset if government had been in good faith.

The changes came just the day before the monthly civil society commemoration at Daphne’s memorial in Valletta that was held yesterday, and which also incorporated a protest against the continued presence of Keith Schembri at Castille.

One might be tempted to say that for Repubblika, Christmas seems to have come early. But what a sad state of affairs when we celebrate, not the victory of justice, but just the first glimmerings of what, perhaps, might be a first crack in the carapace of malice by which this government has surrounded Daphne’s memory and her fight for truth and justice. But the struggle goes on.

One final note. The PN finally agreed on something, and said they would join in yesterday’s protest. The party that led the struggle for democracy in the 1980s and got us into the EU is reduced to tagging along a civil society initiative, allowed to be seen but not heard. X’ma tibkix. I think I’ll open that Christmas port now, if you don’t mind.

Presepju in Austria

News just in that President George Vella and three ministers will be going to Austria to inaugurate a Maltese-themed crib. I am assuming it will be with live-action figures. So we’re covered for the three wise men. But who will play the virgin?

They will still need the għaġeb, the kneeling shepherd starting open-mouthed at the manger. Perhaps Silvio Parnis could join them?