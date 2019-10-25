Planning Authority executive chairman Johann Buttigieg will be leaving the authority to assume another post at a public entity, the PA announced on Friday evening.

“The Planning Authority would like to thank Mr Buttigieg for his sterling work,” the authority said in a brief statement announcing the change, which it said was "by mutual consent".

The statement did not say who would be replacing the outgoing executive chairman, adding only that a "transition period" would ensue.

Mr Buttigieg was made the PA’s chief executive through a direct appointment in June 2013. Less than one year later, his designation was changed to executive chairman and his salary was increased by more than €20,000 a year.

His total pay package with the authority amounted to over €100,000 yearly.

Prior to 2013, Mr Buttigieg was a case officer with what was then known as the Malta Environment and Planning Authority.

As head of the PA, Mr Buttigieg oversaw the demerger of what was previously known as Mepa, with environmental oversight duties hived off into the newly-created Environment and Resources Authority.