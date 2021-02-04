Johann Said and Matthew Carbone co-opted in Floriana FC committee
Floriana FC announced that former club president Johann Said and Matthew Carbone have been co-opted in the Premier League club committee, the Greens said in a statement.
The Greens are looking to strengthen their administrative body following the departure of club president Riccardo Gaucci last October.
